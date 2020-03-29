Six-year-old boy dies after entering stream in Co Mayo

Police are treating the incident as an accident (Brian Lawless/PA)

A six-year-old boy has died after entering a stream near his home in Co Mayo, gardai said.

The boy went missing near his house at Rehins Fort, Ballina at around 1pm on Sunday.

A search involving gardai and local residents of the area was commenced and he was found a short time later in a nearby stream close to the River Moy.

The boy was treated at the scene by garda and emergency service personnel and removed by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

It is understood local gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

