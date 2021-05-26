Six people aged 13 and over allowed per table when hospitality resumes

Artist Emmalene Blake’s mural of singer Sinead O’Connor near the site of the old Bernard Shaw pub in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Six people aged 13 and over will be allowed per table when restaurants, pubs and cafes reopen this summer.

When children are included, the total number per table will be capped at 15 people (six people over 13 and nine children aged 12 and under), said Failte Ireland.

The tourism body published its revised Covid-19 hospitality guidelines on Wednesday ahead of the phased reopening of the sector next month.

But where social distances can be maintained of at least two metres, then there will be no time limit indoors.

There will be no limit on how long customers can spend eating and drinking outdoors.

As expected, there will be no requirement to buy a nine euro meal to consume alcohol. It has been scrapped.

There will be no live music allowed and all pubs, restaurants and cafes must be clear of all patrons by 11.30pm.

Under the Government’s current plan to ease restrictions, hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan, camping and hostels will be allowed to reopen from June 2.

But indoor restaurant and bar services must be restricted to overnight guests and residents only.

From June 7 outdoor services will be permitted.

The Government is due to outline further plans to reopen the hospitality sector on Friday, following updated advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It is expected to confirm the date indoor hospitality can resume, which is anticipated will be in July.

During Leaders’ Questions in the Dail, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said there was a cloud of uncertainty hanging over more than half a million workers over what will happen to Government support payments at the end of June.

The Dublin Central TD called on the Taoiseach to confirm that the support would remain in place until at least August.

She told the Dail that 600,000 people were still dependent on pandemic unemployment payment and wage subsidy scheme payments.

She added it was not good enough to say there would be no cliff edge, when they have not supplied any details.

“For weeks now these workers have had a cloud of uncertainty hanging over them,” Ms McDonald said.

“Minister [Heather] Humphreys said the Government would give clarity regarding the future of these payments by the end of May. It’s now the 26th of May and yet these workers still don’t know what they will face come the end of June.

“I think it’s just unfair to leave them with this level of stress and anxiety.

“Everybody wants to get back to work as soon as is possible and safe, and these workers aren’t looking for big bonuses or massive pay hikes that others have seen during the crisis.

“They simply want fairness and an assurance from their Government that the rug won’t be pulled from under them while they’re still going through very difficult times.

We have said there would be no cliff edge in terms of reduction of supports, and that remains the position Taoiseach Micheal Martin

“It’s not good enough to simply say that there won’t be a cliff edge. These workers need to know that they won’t face any costs.”

The Taoiseach described the state’s intervention assisting workers with income and business support as “unprecedented”.

Micheal Martin told the Dail the National Economic Recovery Plan will outline the Government’s future plans to assist economic recovery as society reopens.

“We have said there would be no cliff edge in terms of reduction of supports, and that remains the position,” he said.

“The cabinet subcommittee will continue to meet on economic recovery finalising and finetuning the National Economic Recovery Plan.”

He added that the Government is very conscious of the “significant difficulties” faced by those in the aviation and hospitality sectors and that the Government will be in a position on Friday to clarify what will be possible in June and July for those sectors.

