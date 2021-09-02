Sinn Fein says Government housing plan promises ‘more of the same’

Sinn Fein has rejected the Government’s Housing for All plan as a solution to Ireland’s housing crisis, calling it “blueprint for more of the same”.

Speaking after the launch on Thursday evening, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Government’s plan failed to match the scale of the housing crisis facing the country.

“It has taken Minister O’Brien more than a year to present his plan,” she said, saying that the Government had “dithered and delayed”.

She said plan itself was underwhelming.

“It won’t ensure that houses are affordable for ordinary workers, it won’t tackle extortionate rents. It won’t end scandalous housing waiting lists. This plan is not the solution or the change our people want and need.”

“It is the blueprint for more of the same,” she said.

The plan, which the Government described as “unprecedented”, promises to build 300,000 new homes by the end of the decade on an annual budget of more than four billion euro.

In what it describes as its largest ever housing budget in the history of the State, the plans aims to reach 33,000 homes every year for the public and private sector.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin described it as unprecedented “in our country’s history, in terms of its scope, its scale and its ambition”.

Mr Martin said it represents a direct and radical intervention in the housing market by the Irish State.

Sinn Fein housing spokesperson Eoin O’Broin said the plan gave him a “terrible sense of deja vu”.

“All of the claims about the biggest house-building programme in the history of the state and the largest housing Budget were made both by Simon Coveney and then Eoghan Murphy in the course of Rebuilding Ireland. And despite all those promises, five years into the plan, by every single indicator, the housing crisis is worse.”

Mr O’Broin said that the four billion euro figure was a “disingenuous”.

“A billion of this of course is borrowing by the approved housing body sector. They borrowed a billion this year and a billion last year, so that’s not extra money, and likewise the borrowing by the LDA [Land Development Agency] isn’t necessarily going to come online until after 2025.”

“So if you look at the plan in terms of the actual affordable housing delivery targets, you’re seeing only 2,000 affordable homes next year, only 3,500 the following year, and then to settle on 4,400 a year from 2024, 2025 onwards,” he said.

“This plan is no different to the last, it is not going to tackle the housing crisis”, he said.

Mr O’Broin said that there’s “clearly been a battle between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael since the postponed launch of this plan in July. And all I can conclude is Fine Gael have won that battle, hands down. This is Rebuilding Ireland #2.”

The Sinn Fein TD also said the plan showed the Government was not committed to a referendum that would insert a right to housing into the Constitution.

A Commission on Housing, set to be established later this year, will consider the issue of a referendum.

“Fine Gael are absolutely opposed to a referendum to enshrine the right to housing in the Constitution. While the Fianna Fail position has changed, they now say they support it, I don’t believe them. And by putting it into a commission, you’re kicking it down the road for a year, or for two years,” Mr O’Broin said.

Other opposition parties expressed scepticism about the plan.

Labour housing spokesperson Senator Rebecca Moynihan said: “Once again there is a strong reliance on the private sector through more subsidies and schemes. There is lots of aspiration, but it lacks ambition on the State led delivery of social and affordable housing.”

Social Democrats housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan said: “Those at the coal face of the housing crisis will take little comfort from the housing plan.”

Homelessness charity Focus Ireland on Thursday welcomed the plan, but said only time will tell if it will solve the housing crisis.

CEO Pat Dennigan said: “This is the first time that the aspirations of a government strategy begin to match the massive scale of the problem.

“This is a welcome starting point, but only time will tell if the increased resources – and the decisions on how they will be deployed – are sufficient to end the crisis.”