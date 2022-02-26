| 7.9°C Dublin

Sinn Fein remains most popular party in Ireland, according to new poll

The Business Post/Red C poll also suggests that Fianna Fail is enjoying a small rise in support among voters.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Sinn Fein remains the most popular political party in Ireland, according to a new poll.

The Business Post/Red C poll also suggests that Fianna Fail is enjoying a rise in support among voters.

According to the poll, support for Sinn Fein is at 33%.

Support for Fianna Fail, led by Taoiseach Micheal Martin, has risen by two points to 17%.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, whose Fianna Fail party has enjoyed a small increase in support (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

However, the poll finds that support for Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael has dropped by a point to 20%.

The Green Party has also dropped by a point to 5%.

The new poll, published on Saturday night, indicates that support for the Social Democrats sits at 4%, with Labour also on 4%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit is also at 3%, while Aontu is at 2%.

Support for Independent TDs sits at 11%.

The poll was based on 1,001 adults aged over 18, who were surveyed online between February 18 and February 23.

