Sinn Fein establishes clear lead as Ireland’s most popular party – poll

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald with newly elected TDs from her party make their way from Buswells Hotel to Leinster House, Dublin for the first sitting of the 33rd Dail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 20, 2020. See PA story IRISH Election. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sinn Fein has established a clear lead as the most popular political party in Ireland, according to a new Irish Times poll.

The party reached its highest ever approval rating in the poll conducted by Ipsos MRBI, released on Wednesday evening.

Sinn Fein have increased their share of the vote by three points, putting them at 31% of the vote, well ahead of their nearest rivals Fine Gael, down three points to 27%.

Fianna Fail have improved their standing, rising six points, but remaining some way behind the others on 20%.

Support for the Green Party and Labour was unchanged at 6% and 3% respectively.

The Social Democrats dropped a point to 2%, while People Before Profit saw the opposite effect, up one point to 2%.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Niall Carson/PA)

Independents and others were down six points to 13%.

Despite Government parties struggling, approval for their handling of the pandemic has risen substantially in recent months.

The Government’s approval rating has jumped by 10 points since February, with more than half of voters, 53%, saying they are satisfied with the Coalition.

Fianna Fail will point to their six-point gains as proof of a “vaccination boost”, while Micheal Martin has enjoyed a seven-point increase to his personal approval rating, a new high of 49%.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has seen his personal approval rating jump four points to 53%, as he remains the country’s most popular leader.

Despite her party’s strong performance, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has seen her approval rating drop by three points to 42%.

Meanwhile, Green party leader Eamon Ryan has dropped nine points, to 26%.