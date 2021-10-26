Sinn Fein ‘concerned’ after threat made to TD’s office

The Irish Examiner reported that the office of a Sinn Fein TD was contacted by a caller who said they were going to Leinster House with a firearm (Brian Lawless/PA)

The office of a Sinn Fein TD has reported receiving a serious threat.

The threat was made to the office of the Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny.

A spokesperson for the party: “Martin Kenny’s office received a call, which contained a threat to shoot a Garda and the same person issued a threat against Leinster House.

“We alerted the Gardai and the Oireachtas of this threat.

“There was no threat against a named Sinn Fein TD; but obviously all threats need to be treated seriously by the Gardai.

“It is now in their hands.”

Sinn Fein TD Darren O’Rourke said on Tuesday the incident has been reported to gardai.

He told reporters: “I’ve only just been aware of it now, in the last few minutes.

“I think the situation has been reported to the gardai and it is being investigated there so that’s all I have to say in relation to it.

“I think it does raise concerns for us but it has been raised with the gardai and is being followed up on.”

The threat was reportedly made to a member of Sinn Fein’s staff.

Despicable. Thoughts with Dail colleague & staff. Online threats, abusive calls, gatherings outside homes, being followed on streets -all now happening regularly. We must be united against this. This is not a party political issue. It’s about democratic values & safety https://t.co/94NuU5NG9z — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) October 26, 2021

“Ireland is largely unique in terms of our connection with local communities,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“I certainly see it as a really important feature that we can engage in these places, in institutions, but also in local communities with our constituents.

“That is something I would like to see in the future and I hope it’s not under threat.”

The PA news agency has contacted the garda press office.

A spokesman for the Oireachtas declined to comment on the incident.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris condemned the threat, calling it “despicable”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Thoughts with Dail colleague & staff. Online threats, abusive calls, gatherings outside homes, being followed on streets – all now happening regularly.

“We must be united against this. This is not a party political issue. It’s about democratic values & safety.”