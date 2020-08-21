Sinn Fein calls for more resignations over apparent breach of Covid guidelines

Sinn Fein TDs have called for more resignations of those who attended the controversial golfing dinner in Co Galway.

Eoin O Broin said that question marks hang over a number of high profile guests at the Oireachtas Golf Society event.

The controversy had so far led to the resignations of Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary and Senator Jerry Buttimer as Seanad Leas-Cathaoirleach after they attended the golf society event indoors with 81 other people at a hotel in Clifden.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said she spoke to Taoiseach Micheal Martin and asked him to recall the Dail.

“He has refused my request to recall the Dail. He is wrong,” she said in a statement.

🚨 The Government is in absolute chaos 🚨



🚨 It is time to recall the DÃ¡il 🚨 #GolfGate @EOBroin pic.twitter.com/lfzwmjNTuP — Sinn FÃ©in (@sinnfeinireland) August 21, 2020

“The Government is increasingly chaotic, confused, with no direction. They must be held to account.”

Mr O Broin, who is the party’s housing spokesman, said the latest events have undermined confidence in the government.

“Dara Calleary has resigned and has done that to try and restore some sort of public confidence.

“There are questions marks over former attorney general Seamus Woulfe and Phil Hogan the EU Commissioner,” he said on Friday.

“The single most important thing this government will do is restore public confidence.

“It needs to do that by other politicians following Dara Calleary and Jerry Buttimer’s actions.

“We have called for the immediate resumption of the Dail.”

He added: “We had the Taoiseach and the Tanaiste apparently arguing with each other at the Cabinet meeting.

I think it smacks of arrogance but also I think it adds to that sense of confusion and chaos and the dysfunction we are seeing at the heart of this government David Cullinane

“We’ve had the worst and most contradictory announcement of public health advice on restrictions.

“We have U-turns on the school transport and huge confusion and concern from teachers and parents about the planned reopening of the schools.

“Now we have debacle of Oireachtas golfing dinner and that sends out a signal that there are two sets of rules, one for ordinary citizens and one for political class.”

David Cullinane backed his call for more resignations.

“I think it’s extraordinary that a minister who sat around the Cabinet table and made those decisions and supported the guidelines then but then breached those guidelines,” he added.

“I think it smacks of arrogance but also I think it adds to that sense of confusion and chaos and the dysfunction we are seeing at the heart of this government.”

PA Media