Sinn Fein Bill seeks to ban co-living developments

Sinn Fein is to introduce a Bill that would ban co-living developments and introduce higher standards for build-to-rent apartments.

The legislation seeks to remove powers from Government Ministers to make changes to planning laws without a vote from the Oireachtas.

Co-living developments are currently under review by the Department of Housing, but Sinn Fein says this has caused a surge in planning applications.

Housing spokesman Eoin O Broin said: “Once the Minister announced a review, we saw an increase in the number of planning applications that have been submitted to local authorities.

“There has been an increase in the number of applications for change of use, for example from student accommodation to co-living.

“Now everybody is trying to get their applications before.

“And some of the new applications are frightening, 40 people sharing individual kitchens.

“Keep in mind, in a number of co-living applications, they also have co-working, which is hotdesking in a large communal workspace.

“Again something that is not conducive to the public health guidelines.

“It’s a bad type of development, we shouldn’t allow it.

“It shouldn’t have been there before Covid-19, it certainly can’t be justified in the era of the virus either.”

In addition to removing ministerial powers to alter planning guidelines, the Bill would remove co-living developments and build-to-rent apartments from current design standards.

Mr O Broin said build-to-rent developments had not been given the attention they deserve.

He said his Bill will “ban substandard design of build-to-rent properties for renters”.

He added: “The idea that because somebody is a renter they should live in a smaller apartment, or have less dual aspect of sunlight, less storage and less car parking space, makes no sense.

“If we’re saying that we want people to rent long term then we have to ensure that renters have exactly the same standards in their rental accommodation as people who buy apartments.”

