Sinn Fein accuses rival parties of ‘clinging to power’

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaks to the media at Leinster House in Dublin, after Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens finalised the text of a draft programme for government four months on from the election.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has accused Fine Gael and Fianna Fail of “clinging to each other” to stay in power.

It comes as Leo Varadkar, Micheal Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan signed an agreement to form a coalition government more than four months on from February’s inconclusive general election.

While Sinn Fein won the popular vote, it failed to form a left-wing government as it could not secure enough seats to form a majority in the Dail.

Ms McDonald said her party’s historic win forced Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, “in an act of desperation, to cling to each other in order to cling to power”.

She added: “To those who believed in a changed Ireland, to those who have been let down time and again by Fianna Fail and Fine Gael-led governments, I say this; I hear you, I see you and I stand with you.

Do not give up on change; the story is only beginning - @MaryLouMcDonald https://t.co/Xz4nEQUsOk pic.twitter.com/EFajQ5VLBU — Sinn FÃ©in (@sinnfeinireland) June 15, 2020

“I know you are inpatient with change, I am also inpatient for change.

“Many people are disappointed, indeed angry watching Fine Gael and Fianna Fail push back change.

“I’m not giving up because I believe that we are within touching distance of a better Ireland.

“Fianna Fail and Fine Gael can delay change, but they can’t stop it and they won’t stop it.

“Our job now is to keep the ship pointed in the right direction and to keep everyone who shares that vision on board.

“We know the changing Ireland won’t be easy, but nothing worth having comes easily, a new Ireland is worth having.

“It’s worth believing in, it’s worth working for, it’s worth all the effort.

“Those who benefit from the status quo will now say that the story of change is over, don’t listen to them because the story of change is only just beginning.”

She claimed that Fianna Fail and Fine Gael will fail to deliver on public health and affordable homes

“The question isn’t just what is written in a very long programme for government, the questions is whether or not you can trust Fianna Fail and Fine Gael to deliver change the evidently is required?” she added.

“The answer to that is no, we can’t.”

PA Media