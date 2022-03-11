| 7.7°C Dublin

Simon Harris tests positive for Covid-19

The Higher Education Minister, and former health minister, confirmed in an Instagram post that he had tested positive for the virus.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Simon Harris has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Hi everyone,” he posted.

“Woke up feeling a bit rotten today and took an antigen test. Unfortunately it is positive.

“Will be working away from home for next few days.

“Suggestions to occupy the time in isolation also welcome!”

Mr Harris, a regular presence on social media who helped lead the response to Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic, received a flood of well wishes after confirming that he had tested positive.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway posted: “Take care Simon.”

