Simon Harris and wife Caoimhe expecting second child

The Higher Education Minister made the announcement on Instagram.

Simon Harris (Damien Eagers/Julien Behal Photography/PA) Expand

Simon Harris (Damien Eagers/Julien Behal Photography/PA)

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Simon Harris has announced that he and his wife Caoimhe are expecting their second child.

In a post on Instagram, the Higher Education Minister said: “In the West on a short break and the last before Saoirse becomes a big sister!”

“Our new arrival is due soon,” he added.

“Caoimhe and I are excited and looking forward to Saoirse having a little brother or sister.”

Mr Harris married his wife Caoimhe, a cardiac nurse, in Wicklow in 2017, while he was minister for health.

Their first child was born in 2019.

The Fine Gael minister has already been congratulated by some of his party colleagues.

On Instagram, Donegal TD Joe McHugh wrote: “Comhghairdeachas.”

