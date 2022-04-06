Simon Coveney ‘looking forward’ to returning to Northern Ireland soon

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said he is looking forward to returning to Northern Ireland soon.

He described an incident last month when his speech at a peacebuilding event in Belfast was cut short due to a hoax bomb as a “huge disappointment”.

Mr Coveney had to leave the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in north Belfast on Friday March 25.

The Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road, was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross church was disrupted.

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device, which he believed to be a live bomb, to the church.

Speaking in Dublin on Wednesday Mr Coveney said he really felt for the people in the room.

“It was part of an event that was all about reconciliation and healing and communities coming together,” he said.

“There were unionists, there were nationalists. There were people from all different backgrounds and communities in Northern Ireland at that meeting.

“It was the Pat and John Hume Foundation, it was their first public in person meeting as a foundation and it was a real honour for me to be asked to speak, even though I didn’t get a chance to deliver the full speech.

“The speech was all about tolerance, recognition of difference, respect between communities for people who have different understandings of history and very different dreams and aspirations for the future of this island.

“So it was it was disappointing and sad for me that for the first time in a very long time, an event like that had to be abruptly halted because of a very genuine and real security threat.

“It was also sad for me that that an individual had been intimidated in the way that the driver of that van had been and his family.

“That is the kind of incident in Northern Ireland that many of us had hoped was consigned to history.”

However Mr Coveney said the incident will not change his government’s approach.

“I look forward to going back to Northern Ireland again soon and to making speeches about that issue and other issues,” he said.

“I look forward to working with all of the political parties and indeed the Secretary of State, particularly post the election, on the fifth of May, because I think we have an enormous amount of work to do.

“We’ve got to find a way of finding agreements on how to deal with the legacy of the past.

“We’ve got to find a way of getting agreement amongst the parties, on getting devolved government up and running again.

“We’ve got to find a way of dealing with the Northern Ireland Protocol and the consequences of Brexit in a way that the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland can accept so that we can move on from the polarisation that has come in Northern Irish politics and Northern Irish society from those issues.

“There is an enormous amount of work to do for the two governments and parties in Northern Ireland, elections in Northern Ireland are often polarising and tough and this one is no different.”

The future of Stormont appears uncertain following the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not nominate a First Minister until issues around the protocol are dealt with.

Asked if he believes Stormont will return after the elections, Mr Coveney said he “hopes so” and said he will work over the summer months “intensively” to ensure it will.

“I think for the sake of people in Northern Ireland, the idea that Northern Ireland would not have its own parliament, I think is something that would be a huge backward step for people in Northern Ireland in terms of their own interests,” he said.

“I’ve already spoken to the Secretary State about that.

“We’ll be meeting again, both in person and talking about, I suspect, by phone during this election campaign to try and plan for its aftermath to ensure that devolved government can function again and that the foundation stone that is the Good Friday Agreement of peace and stability, and relationships on this island will be protected.”