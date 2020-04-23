‘Significant milestone’ as PSNI officer takes senior role in Irish police force

A Northern Ireland police officer has been appointed to a senior role in An Garda Siochana, marking another “significant milestone”, the Justice Minister has said.

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman was unveiled as Assistant Commissioner, the first time an officer from Northern Ireland has taken on the role.

The Policing Authority appointed two PSNI officers to senior roles in the Garda.

It is important that An Garda Siochana reflects the community that it serves Charlie Flanagan, Minister for Justice and Equality

Stephen McCauley, who is currently serving as a Detective Chief Inspector in the PSNI, is now a new Superintendent in the Irish force.

In 2018, former PSNI officer Drew Harris was appointed as the Garda Commissioner. He became the first Irish police chief appointed from outside the Republic.

The Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan brought a memo before this week’s Cabinet meeting proposing Government approval for the Policing Authority’s proposals.

As both Ms Hilman and Mr McCauley were members of the PSNI, Government approval was needed under the Garda Siochana Act 2005.

Mr Flanagan said: “I warmly welcome the appointment of Paula Hilman as Assistant Commissioner.

“This is a significant milestone, representing the first time a member of the PSNI will be appointed to the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

An Garda Siochana is becoming increasingly diverse and this is a welcome development because it reflects the society in which our gardai carry out their important work so effectively Charlie Flanagan, Minister for Justice and Equality

“Ms Hilman has over 30 years policing experience and will undoubtedly bring valuable expertise to her new role, at a time of significant change in An Garda Siochana.

“I also welcome the fact that the appointment of both Anne Marie Cagney and Paula Hilman as Assistant Commissioners will further expand the number of women at senior ranks.

“It is important that An Garda Siochana reflects the community that it serves and – 61 years after women were first admitted to the organisation – it is not past time that we are moving towards a more equal representation of women in the most senior leadership positions.

“In recent years a small number of PSNI officers have similarly been appointed as Superintendents in An Garda Siochana. I wish Stephen McCauley well in his new position.

“I am encouraged to see that it continues to be the case that well-qualified and experienced officers from the PSNI are taking part in competitions to join (the gardai).

“As a growing organisation that has expanded significantly in recent years, An Garda Siochana is becoming increasingly diverse and this is a welcome development because it reflects the society in which our gardai carry out their important work so effectively.”

Commissioner Harris said Ms Hilman’s appointment was “very welcome”.

“Paula will bring over 30 years of experience across a wide range of policing areas to An Garda Siochana,” he said.

“Paula has held a number of senior roles such as investigating crimes against the vulnerable, overseeing public order operations, and working with other agencies to introduce criminal justice reform in areas such as victim support.

“This knowledge and experience will be invaluable to the organisation operationally and as we continue our ongoing reforms.”

PA Media