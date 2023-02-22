Shortall and Murphy stand down as joint leaders of Social Democrats

Roisin Shortall (left) and Catherine Murphy arrive for a press conference announcing that they are standing down as co-leaders of the Social Democrats, at Buswells Hotel, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The co-leaders of the Social Democrats, Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy have announced they are to stand down.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin, both women said they are not leaving politics and plan to context the next general election.

Kildare North TD Murphy and Dublin North-West TD Shortall have been co-leaders of the party since July 2015.

They said that a successor would be elected at an “early date”.

Ms Shortall said: “As the Social Democrats continue to develop and grow, Catherine and I have decided that the time is right now to hand over the leadership reins of the party to the next generation of Social Democrats.

“We have, therefore, notified our national executive that we are stepping down as joint leaders and we have requested that they make the arrangements for the election of a new leader.

“We expect this will take place at at early date.”

She added: “Obviously, this is a very big decision for Catherine and myself, but it is also a big decision for the party.

“It has always been our belief that politics must deal with the present challenges which impact people’s live.

“It is also vital that we take a long-term view.

“We are taking that advice; advice which we so often give to government, advice that planning for the future is absolutely essential.

“Our decision is not only about the future of the Social Democrats, but critically it is about the contribution the party can make to the future of our country.

“We must think about the society we want to see, not just in the immediate future, but in 10, 20 and 30 years’ time.”

The current health minister Stephen Donnelly had also served as co-leader of the party before quitting to become an independent in September 2016 and joining Fianna Fail months later.

The Social Democrats currently have six TDs in the Dail, and gathered around 2.9% of first preference votes in the 2020 general election.

They won a similar amount of first preference votes in the local elections.

The latest opinion polls put the party at around 4%.