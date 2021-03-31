Seven new walk-in Covid-19 test centres to open this week

Members of the National Ambulance Service working at a walk-in test centre on the grounds of Grangegorman Primary Care Centre in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Seven new “walk-in” Covid-19 testing centres will open this week aimed at identifying asymptomatic cases in the community, the HSE has said.

Three centres will open on Thursday, while another four sites will open on Friday.

The new centres are located in areas of high incidence of the virus.

They will be open from 11am to 7pm for between three and seven days.

They will replace the five pop-up walk-in test centres that opened last week.

They were due to close their doors on Wednesday evening.

Expand Close Members of the National Ambulance Service working at a walk-in test centre on the grounds of Grangegorman Primary Care Centre in Dublin last week (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Members of the National Ambulance Service working at a walk-in test centre on the grounds of Grangegorman Primary Care Centre in Dublin last week (Brian Lawless/PA)

The centres opening on Thursday are located at the City of Dublin Education and Training Board, Colaiste Eoin in Dublin 11, Quay Street Car Park in Balbriggan, Co Dublin and Navan O’Mahonys GAA Club in Navan, Co Meath.

Those opening on Friday are situated at Naas Racecourse in Co Kildare, Crumlin GAA Club House in Crumlin, Dublin 12, Athlone Regional Sports Centre in Co Westmeath and the Town Hall/Library Car Park in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

“Asymptomatic testing is another tool in our tool box to stop the spread of this virus, as one in five people who have Covid-19 do not display symptoms,” said HSE national lead for test and trace Niamh O’Beirne.

“These walk-in Covid-19 testing centres make it easier and quicker for people living in the areas, who don’t have symptoms of Covid-19, to get tested and ensure they are not able to spread the virus without realising it.

“Our pop up walk-in testing centres target areas where there is the greatest risk of disease at the moment.”

She added that there was a “very significant” uptake in all five temporary centres that were launched last week, and that she hoped this would continue at the new venues.

Dr Miriam Owens, director of public health, community healthcare for Dublin north city and county said: “We were heartened by the local turnout at the five pop-up, walk-in Covid-19 centres over the last seven days.

“Getting tested is another action people can take to reduce the spread of this disease in our communities.

“We would urge people living near a walk-in test centre and who are concerned about Covid-19 to come forward for a free test.”

The HSE has the capacity to carry out 300 to 500 Covid-19 tests per day at each site.

The centres are aimed at people who do not have symptoms of the virus but would like to be tested and live within 5km of the testing centre.

They must be aged 16 years or over and cannot have tested positive for coronavirus in the last six months.

People are asked to bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number so the HSE can them with their results.

PA Media