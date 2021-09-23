Seven injured in violent brawl at graveyard

Seven people were injured in the incident (PA)

Seven people were taken to hospital following a violent altercation at a graveyard in Co Galway.

Around 30 gardai were called after violent disorder broke out among a large group of people at the cemetery in Tuam on Wednesday.

Five men and two women were injured during the incident and were taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries, gardai said.

Gardai were supported by officers from the wider north western region and the Regional Armed Support Unit.

Officers said they had to physically intervene between those involved, then dispersed those present and preserved the scene.

A young man was arrested attempting to flee the scene in possession of a knife.

He was taken to Tuam Garda station and has since been released.

A file is being prepared for the juvenile liaison officer.

Gardai are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them in Tuam on 093 70840, or through the confidential line on 1800 666 111.