Seven arrests by Garda over social distancing rules

Members of An Garda on Dublin’s Henry Street during the coronavirus lockdown. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Seven arrests have been made by the Garda enforcing social distancing rules in the last week.

The force launched Operation Fanacht in support of the new public health guidelines.

From Wednesday April 8 to Monday night the operation saw 150 permanent checkpoints on major routes as well as more than 500 shorter and mobile checkpoints.

Officers also conducted high visibility patrols at tourist locations, natural beauty spots, and parks and beaches.

Seven arrest and detainments were made and officers are set to consult with the Director of Public Prosecutions on the decision to charge individuals.

There were also 144 incidents that started as potential breaches of the regulations, but during the incidents other offences were disclosed such as public order, assault, road traffic, and drugs.

This included incidents involving house/street parties, gatherings beyond the family unit, and non-essential travel.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris thanked the public for the “very high level of compliance” over the Easter weekend.

“This has helped saved lives. We now need people to continue that high level of compliance over the coming weeks,” he said.

“Regrettably, there was a small minority who did not adhere to the guidelines or other legislation and Garda members had no option but to use the regulations or other legislation.

“This demonstrates the need for the regulations not only from an enforcement point of view, but also to support those who are willingly living their lives in line with the public health guidelines.”

