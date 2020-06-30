Seven arrested over suspected money laundering

Seven people have been arrested (Garda/PA)

Seven people have been arrested over suspected money laundering offences in Ireland.

A major intelligence-led operation on Tuesday in Dublin and Wicklow targeted foreigners involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime accumulated by Irish-based organised crime groups, gardai said.

Thirteen sites including business premises and homes were searched.

Cash totalling 733,499 euros was seized. A further 301,594 euros were frozen in Irish bank accounts.

Expand Close four cars were seized along with other high-value items (Garda/PA). / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp four cars were seized along with other high-value items (Garda/PA).

Four cars were seized along with other high-value items.

A Garda statement said: “This operation marks a significant development in the Criminal Assets Bureau’s ongoing investigation into a criminal network involved in the laundering of funds for a number of national and international organised crime groups.”

The operation was conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau, supported by the Emergency Response Unit and Regional Armed Support Units.

It was assisted by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, Garda National Protective Services Bureau and local District Detective Units.

PA Media