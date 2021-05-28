Series of pilot events planned for summer to mark return of live music

The numbers allowed to attend will vary from event to event (Niall Carson/PA)

A series of pilot events that will mark the return of live music are set to take place over the summer.

Concerts and comedy gigs have been confirmed for the coming months, with an outdoor music festival proposed for Dublin’s Phoenix Park on June 26.

The numbers allowed to attend will vary from event to event, but the Phoenix Park festival is tipped to host 3,500.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin said: “It has been a long and difficult 15 months for so many musicians, artists, athletes, venue operators, crew and audiences.

“As Minister for Culture, the Arts and Sport, I have pressed for venues to be allowed reopen. Cabinet has agreed a list of exciting pilot events for arts and sports that we are now organising.”

The first concert will take place at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on June 10.

Acclaimed Irish musician James Vincent McMorrow has already confirmed he will perform at the event.

Others include an opera performance at the University of Limerick Concert Hall on June 23, a trad music session at the Roisin Dubh in Galway on July 3, and a comedy event at Vicar Street in Dublin on the same date.

A nightclub event will be piloted in late July at Jam Park, in Swords, north Dublin.

Ms Martin said: “We are reopening our stages, concerts, sports, our country. We are back to doing what we love, what makes us Irish, connecting with people as we move together towards the recovery.”

She added: “Cabinet has agreed to my request that restrictions on performances at licensed venues, such as restaurants, pubs and hotels, will be reviewed as a priority.

“A new funding scheme for these musicians will be open for applications in the days ahead.

“We will also announce more funds for businesses in the live entertainment sector, for festival organisers, SMEs and suppliers too.”