Security alert disrupts crowds leaving match attended by Irish president

A security alert has disrupted crowds leaving a Derry City football match.

Irish president Michael D Higgins was among those who attended the President of Ireland’s Cup match to see Derry City triumph over Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell Stadium on Friday evening.

However, the discovery of a suspicious object in the Celtic Court area close to the stadium caused what SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood described as “significant disruption” for local residents and those travelling from the match.

“Elderly residents and children have had their night turned upside down as police attempt to make the area safe,” Mr Eastwood said.

“It is particularly frustrating that local people and Derry City fans are experiencing this disruption as President Higgins visits for this evening’s President’s Cup match.

“I would appeal to everyone in the area to follow the directions of local police. SDLP representatives will continue to liaise with emergency services as they seek to make the area safe as quickly as possible.”

A police spokesperson said officers attended the scene of a security alert in the Celtic Court area of Derry following the discovery of a suspicious object.

They urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.