Security alert an elaborate hoax, say gardai

A security alert in Co Fermanagh has been declared an elaborate hoax carried out by a so-called dissident republican gang, gardai have said.

The PSNI launched an investigation after a member of the public discovered a suspicious device in Rosslea on Monday.

The police in Northern Ireland implemented what they described as “a significant public safety operation”.

Following a cross-border operation, gardai and the PSNI say they believe the hoax was the work of a so-called dissident republican gang.

The hoax device diverted valuable Garda and @PoliceServiceNI resources from supporting and assisting border communities during the response to #COVID19.



A gardai spokeswoman said: “Significant garda and PSNI resources, which were badly needed elsewhere to support and assist communities during these challenging times for us all, were diverted to manage and support the policing response.”

Speaking after the policing operation, Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: “This egotistical act is yet again proof that these tiny groupings care nothing for the local community or the people of this island.

“An Garda Siochana will continue to work effectively and collaboratively with our PSNI colleagues in targeting individuals involved in dissident republican criminality.

“An Garda Siochana is grateful to the community in the Monaghan and Cavan border area for their understanding over the duration of this operation.”

PA Media