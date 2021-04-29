Securing criminal convictions for mother and baby home offences ‘difficult’

The infants graveyard at Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea, Tipperary, which was a mother and baby home operated by the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary from 1930 to 1970.

Securing criminal convictions for offences committed in mother and baby homes will be “difficult”, the Garda Commissioner has said.

On Thursday gardai appealed to survivors to contact them if they wish to report crimes related to pregnancy or abuse in the institutions.

Commissioner Drew Harris believes that matters raised in the Commission of Investigation report last year could lead to “criminal justice outcomes”.

Expand Close Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has appealed for survivors of abuse at mother and baby homes to come forward to assist in a criminal investigation (Damian Eagers/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has appealed for survivors of abuse at mother and baby homes to come forward to assist in a criminal investigation (Damian Eagers/PA)

However, because the details in the report have been anonymised, gardai have appealed to survivors to come forward to assist with their investigation.

Commissioner Harris said: “Even though situations are described which are obviously a description of crime, they are anonymised and cannot be placed. It’s very difficult to place them within a timescale.

“From reading the report, it only takes us so far. That’s why we’re making this appeal today.

“It gives us a very definite apprehension that serious criminality was engaged, either in terms of the women and girls who were pregnant, and then their subsequent stay in the mother and baby homes.”

However, he said there were “numerous hurdles” facing the investigation.

He said: “There is a passage of time here. Persons of interest, even suspects, may have died. The victims and witnesses may have died as well.

“Some records may no longer be in existence. This is a difficult scenario. Decades have passed in terms of some of the events which are particularly harrowing within the report.

“But at the same time, there may still be those who are alive and have suffered criminality, and we would say to them, please come forward and make a complaint.”

He said if survivors come forward, gardai will “investigate and report that matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions, or at the very least explain why we haven’t done that, if prosecution is not likely to succeed.”

The Commissioner told a meeting of the Policing Authority on Thursday that the report is a “harrowing and disturbing read”.

“There are reports of rape, there are reports of children as young as 12 being pregnant and admitted to mother and baby homes,” he said.

“So even though the criminal law has changed over the intervening 98 years that this report covers, there may well be matters which we can subject to, in effect, a crime investigation towards criminal justice outcome.”

There may well be matters which we can subject to, in effect, a crime investigation towards criminal justice outcome Drew Harris, Garda Commissioner

Gardai have particular concerns regarding cases of rape, incest and what is today called statutory rape, Mr Harris said.

He added: “I would point to our experience, and quite significant experience, in dealing with historic cases of sex abuse and abuse.

“We have significant experience that we can bring to bear in this respect.”

The investigation will be overseen by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: “We have personnel within that bureau who are skilled and trained to take statements, and to interview people who are the victims of the types of crime that is concerned here.”

A confidential freephone number and a dedicated email address have been set up for anyone wishing to report crimes.

Gardai say anyone who wants to come forward will receive personal contact within 48 hours.

A number of people had already contacted gardai on Thursday afternoon just hours after the appeal was launched, Mr O’Driscoll told the Policing Authority.

“An Garda Siochana is fully aware of the profound impact on the lives of those who were in mother and baby homes and the concerns of the wider public on how mother and baby homes operated,” a statement on Thursday said.

“An Garda Siochana is inviting anyone who was the victim of a criminal act arising out of the Mother and Baby Homes, or who has information likely to assist an investigation into a criminal act committed at a mother and baby home, to please come forward and report this.”

The Gardai said they will “deal with any matters reported by complainants in a sensitive manner and will, where possible, progress matters through investigation.”

Expand Close Flowers and figurines at the memorial to 222 children from the Bethany Mother and Child Home, at Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Flowers and figurines at the memorial to 222 children from the Bethany Mother and Child Home, at Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

A review of the Commission of Investigation report by a dedicated Garda team has concluded that there are not sufficient grounds to commence a criminal probe at the moment.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin apologised for the “profound generational wrong” experienced by survivors of the homes for unmarried mothers and their children in January.

It followed the report by the Commission of Investigation into mother and baby homes, which found “appalling” levels of infant mortality in the institutions.

The report found that the institutions for unmarried women who became pregnant produced high levels of infant mortality, misogyny and stigmatisation of some of society’s most vulnerable.

Women suffered emotional abuse and were often subject to denigration and derogatory remarks, the report said.

Those wishing to contact gardai can do so by emailing MotherandBabyHomes@garda.ie or by phoning the confidential Garda Child Sexual Abuse Reporting Line on 1800 555 222.

PA Media