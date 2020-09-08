Second member of Failte resigns after holidaying abroad

A second member of tourism promotion body Failte Ireland has resigned after holidaying abroad.

Breege O’Donoghue, who sits on the board, stepped down after it emerged she spent time in Spain, which is not on Ireland’s Green list.

It comes after former chairman Michael Cawley left his role after he was holidaying in Italy despite the Government asking citizens to take a staycation.

The Irish Examiner newspaper reported that Ms O’Donoghue went on holiday to her second home in Marbella for a week in July and another week August.

In a statement, the Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin said she accepted the resignation of Ms O’Donoghue.

Ms Martin said: “We are all aware of the devastating impact that Covid-19 restrictions have had on the tourism and hospitality sectors and I am disappointed to learn that a second member of the Board of Failte Ireland travelled abroad this summer, notwithstanding Government advice.

“In order to support our own industry, and in line with the prevailing Government health advice, Failte Ireland has been to the forefront in promoting domestic holidays.

“Ultimately, staying at home supports our tourism industry at a devastating time, showing solidarity in the face of a pandemic that is costing lives and livelihoods across Ireland and the world.

“I rang Ms O’Donoghue this evening and she has offered her resignation which I have accepted.

“I wish to thank Ms O’Donoghue for her service as a member of the Board of Failte Ireland and her important contribution to the work of promoting tourism in Ireland during this time. I have accepted her resignation as I believe it would not be tenable for her to continue in the role, given all of the circumstances.”

Ms Martin said she has sought a meeting with the board of Failte Ireland.

“I will make clear that members of the board are expected to show leadership during this time of unprecedented crisis in the sector which they represent,” she added.

PA Media