Second man held over Denis Donaldson murder probe released without charge

Donaldson, a 55-year-old senior Sinn Fein official and close colleague of Gerry Adams, was shot dead at a remote cottage near Glenties, Co Donegal, in 2006 after being exposed as a British spy.

Two men were arrested on Sunday in the county with one man released on Monday afternoon.

A Garda spokesman said a second man, aged in his 30s, was released after being held for about 24 hours.