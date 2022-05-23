Second man arrested after body found in Tralee

A second man has been arrested after the body of another man was found with serious injuries in Co Kerry on Sunday.

Gardai and emergency services went to a property in the Abbey Court complex in Tralee, where a man, in his 50s, was discovered with what Gardai described as “serious injuries”.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai investigating the death arrested a second man, aged in his early 30s, and he is currently detained at Killarney Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man arrested on Sunday night remains in garda custody.

The coroner has been informed and the services of the state pathologist and Garda technical bureau requested.

A technical examination of the scene and post-mortem examination will be carried out on Monday.

An incident room has been established at Tralee garda station.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone in the vicinity of Abbey Court Apartments and Denny Lane/Street areas between 6.30pm and 7pm on Sunday, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee garda station on (066) 710 2300 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.