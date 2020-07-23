Second construction site shuts down after worker contracts Covid-19

It is the second construction site to have to close this week due to cases of coronavirus (PA)

A construction site in Dublin has had to close temporarily after a worker tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff member was working on the East Quad site in Grangegorman, which is part of a development of two new buildings for students attending Technological University Dublin.

It is understood the site has been closed to undergo a deep clean.

A spokesman for the firm said the Health Service Executive (HSE) has been made aware of the incident.

It comes after a construction site on Townsend Street in Dublin city centre was temporarily shut on Monday after it emerged a number of workers had been infected.

The acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said more than 20 cases had been linked to the site so far and many other workers have been tested.

In a statement, the building company at that site John Paul Construction said: “Following confirmation that a staff member on one of our construction sites in Dublin had tested positive for Covid-19, a comprehensive testing has identified a number of additional positive cases.

“We have followed the specific advice of the HSE and the Health and Safety Authority at all times in relation to this and are assisting the HSE in arranging further tests as required.

“We have temporarily closed the site as advised by the HSE.”

The company said the health and safety of its workers and the communities in which it operates is its top priority, “and we wish those affected a speedy recovery”.

On Wednesday, the National Public Health Emergency Team said one more person had died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It brings the toll to 1,754.

The health system was notified of an additional 17 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the total to 25,819.

