Search under way for paddleboarders missing off Galway

A search is under way for two paddleboarders missing off the west coast of Ireland (Chris Radburn/PA)

A search has been launched for two young women who failed to return from paddleboarding off the west coast of Ireland.

Gardai and the Coast Guard are scouring the Furbo beach area of Connemara, County Galway, for the missing women.

An RNLI spokeswoman said: “There is currently a major search ongoing off Galway.

“Galway RNLI were launched at 10pm last night, followed by Aran Islands RNLI.

“They were launched following reports of two overdue paddleboarders in the Furbo area.

“Irish Coast Guard helicopters and local Coast Guard teams are also involved in the search, along with local vessels.”

Two local girls from the local area area went missing last night while paddle boarding off Furbo beach. There is a... Posted by CLG Bhearna on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Local GAA club CLG Bhearna appealed on Facebook for volunteers to assist with the search.

A post read: “There is a meeting this morning at 9.30 at Spiddal Beach, where the Garda will co-ordinate an area search for these missing local girls.

“If anyone can help with volunteering to assist in the shoreline search it would be much appreciated.

“In addition, if anyone had a boat locally and could help with a search out on the bay it would be a great help.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with these missing girls and their families. Please share this message.”

PA Media