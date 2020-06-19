Sawn-off double barrel shotgun discovered in field

| 14°C Dublin
A sawn-off double barrel shotgun has been found in a field in Co Cork.
Gardai in Anglesea Street recovered the firearm which was hidden in a field in Clogheen.
A search was conducted in the area at approximately 8.30am on Friday by the district detective unit.
The sawn-off double barrel shotgun was discovered concealed behind a water trough on private property.
The firearm was confirmed safe by gardai and brought to Gurranabraher garda station.
Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to this incident.
Investigations are continuing.
