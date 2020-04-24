Ryan seeks more spending on walking and cycling infrastructure after crisis

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has called for more investment in infrastructure for cycling and walking once the coronavirus emergency ends.

The Green Party is seeking 17 commitments from Fianna Fail and Fine Gael before entering any formal negotiations.

Mr Ryan said a pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 7% and addressing the climate and biodiversity crisis was “a red line” for the party.

“In terms of that broad biggest project that we think needs to be taken on, is absolutely a broad red line.”

Changing the system as we come out of the crash is what we aim to do. Eamon Ryan

Speaking to RTE radio, Mr Ryan said the party wants to see 20% of transport infrastructure funding to be spent on cycling and walking.

He said: “That funding will come from a move away from spending so much on new road projects. We should be investing in proper public transport and better infrastructure for walking.”

“We need to use this crisis and use what is happening now with people working from home and working online… we should keep some of that so perhaps we don’t end up with long commutes and people sitting in traffic for hours.

“Changing the system as we come out of the crash is what we aim to do. The Fianna Fail and Fine Gael document mentioned a lot of that. We want specifics on that scale of ambition and how we will do it.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said any junior partner in a Fianna Fail/Fine Gael coalition will have a role in deciding how the position of Taoiseach is allocated.

PA Media