RTE broadcaster Sean O’Rourke to retire next month

RTE broadcaster and journalist Sean O’Rourke has announced he is to retire on May 8.

Mr O’Rourke started his broadcasting career with RTE in the 1980s and has presented Morning Ireland, This Week and News At One, as well as The Week In Politics.

He began presenting flagship current affairs show Today With Sean O’Rourke on RTE Radio 1 in 2013.

Signing off his radio show on Tuesday, he said: “For nearly seven years now it’s been my great privilege to sit in the best current affairs chair in Irish broadcasting.

My colleague and dear friend Sean O'Rourke announces his imminent retirement from @TodaySOR - what a career - and what a loss to @rte! We'll have to get value out of him between now and 8th May! — Ingrid Miley (@ingridmileyRTE) April 21, 2020

“But nothing is forever. I’m going to be 65 in May. And that’ll be as good a time as any to end the great adventure of Today SOR”.

Director-general of RTE Dee Forbes said: “Sean O’Rourke’s contribution to Irish journalism, and to RTE, is hugely significant.

“From his start at the Connacht Tribune in 1973 to his latest years at the helm of our key morning current affairs radio programme, Sean has navigated and dissected the stories of the day with a rigour, tenacity, clarity and drive that is unmatched.

“His love for radio and for news, his passion for sport and reading, meant that he was an enormously well-rounded presenter too; informed, interested, and interesting.”

PA Media