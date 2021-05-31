Rose of Tralee festival cancelled again due to pandemic

The Rose of Tralee festival has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the pandemic.

Organisers had been working on a plan to safely deliver the 2021 festival, but said the timeframe would not allow them to do so.

However, they are hopeful the festival will be able to return in 2022.

The news was confirmed on Monday in a statement from CEO Anthony O’Gara.

He said: “It has been a long and difficult 15 months for so many as a result of Covid-19, and its impact continues to be felt worldwide.

We are confident it is the right decision as we all play our part right now in keeping each other safe and well Anthony O'Gara, event CEO

“The development, and the rollout of vaccines has brought much-needed hope that a return to normal is in sight.

“Sadly, the timeframe envisaged to safely steer our communities out of this pandemic, and our responsibility to positively support those efforts, mean that we will not be able to have a festival again this year, which is immensely disappointing for all of us involved.”

Mr O’Gara said the decision had been taken in the interest of public safety.

He said: “Last year was the first time in our history that the festival was postponed, and doing so again is difficult for everyone involved and of course for those supporters that look forward to celebrating our global Irish community each August, but we are confident it is the right decision as we all play our part right now in keeping each other safe and well.

“Similarly, we will each have a role to play in restoring our community and local economy following this pandemic, and we look forward to coming together in celebration in August 2022.”