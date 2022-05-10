Ronan Glynn quits as deputy chief medical officer

Dr Ronan Glynn will step down as deputy chief medical officer at the end of May (Brian Lawless/PA)

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, one of the health officials who steered Ireland through Covid-19, has resigned.

He is the latest health official to leave his role, as Ireland emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Glynn follows in the footsteps of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, who has already confirmed he will leave his role at the Department of Health.

Dr Ronan Glynn (left) with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in September 2020 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dr Ronan Glynn (left) with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in September 2020 (Brian Lawless/PA)

A spokesman for the department said: “Dr Ronan Glynn has resigned as deputy chief medical officer, effective May 31 2022.”

In a statement, Taoiseach Micheal Martin paid tribute to Dr Glynn’s “unstinting, dedicated and tireless work” in fighting Covid-19, which he said was “so important to the health and wellbeing of the nation”.

“Ronan’s calm demeanour and knowledge of public health played a significant role in our national effort throughout the pandemic.

“Ronan personifies the very best of Irish public service, and I wish him well in the future.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar thanked Dr Glynn and Dr Holohan for their contributions to Ireland’s public health response, and wished them well in their new roles.

He sid during an interview on RTE Radio: “These are very much personal decisions – after a number of very busy, very intense years, they decided to move on. We respect that and wish them the best in their new roles.

“Obviously these positions will now be advertised and it’ll be open to other public health doctors or other people appropriately qualified to apply for the jobs.”

Dr Glynn, who took up the role of deputy chief medical officer in 2018, became one of the most familiar figures on the Irish airwaves during the pandemic.

He also filled in as acting chief medical officer during the pandemic for several months while Dr Holohan was temporarily absent.

He holds degrees from University College Dublin, the University of Aberdeen and NUI Galway, as well as being a member of the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan's exit as chief medical officer was overshadowed by the controversy over his planned professor role at Trinity College Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dr Tony Holohan's exit as chief medical officer was overshadowed by the controversy over his planned professor role at Trinity College Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The exit of Dr Holohan from the chief medical officer role was overshadowed by the controversy over his planned secondment to a professor role at Trinity College Dublin.

Dr Holohan decided against taking up the proposed role after a dispute over the transparency of the process which would have seen the State pay his annual salary of 187,000 euro through competitive research funding, administered by the Health Research Board.

The row prompted criticism of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, as well as Health Department Secretary-General Robert Watt.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chaired the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group as part of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), was announced as the new director-general of Science Foundation Ireland last October.

The Department of Health has not confirmed whether Dr Glynn will remain in the public sector.