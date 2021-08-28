Role of Nphet to be looked at as Ireland transitions from ’emergency situation’

The role of Nphet is to be re-examined as the country moves away from an “emergency situation” in the management of Covid-19, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin said the format and composition of the National Public Health Emergency Team, set up to steer Ireland’s response to the pandemic, would be looked at as part of a transition to a more “normal environment across Government”.

He said a decision will be made on Monday or Tuesday as the Government meets to sign on off on the road map for reopening society.

Expand Close Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, and Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, and Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said: “The CMO is a chief medical officer within the Department of Health and leads the public health campaign and that will continue.

“But precise formats and so on in terms of the taskforce, in terms of the senior officials group, all that will be looked at in terms of how do we transition now from what has been an emergency situation for a long period, into creating a more, if you like, normal environment across Government in dealing with the next phase.

“But all of that still remains to be decided.”

He declined to confirm a report in the Irish Independent that Nphet will be wound down from October.

We are entering into a new era in terms of the managing of Covid-19. Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Speaking at the 300th anniversary of the Royal Cork Yacht Club, in Crosshaven, Cork on Saturday, he said: “I am not confirming anything because we have meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

“There’s a parallel approach here, but we are moving into a new phase.

“I said this earlier in the month we are entering into a new era in terms of the managing of Covid-19.”

The Taoiseach added that there have been “many twists and turns” and the Government remains concerned about the impact of the Delta variant on the level of disease in the country.

Mr Martin said the Government will decide next week “in terms of the next steps” for Nphet, but that the “key decisions” would be on the road map for reopening society, to be announced on Tuesday.