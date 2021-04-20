Robert Watt appointed to top role in health department – but waives pay hike

A senior civil servant has been appointed secretary general at the Department of Health – but has temporarily waived his 81,000 euro pay hike.

Robert Watt has been in the post on an interim basis while an open competition was under way for the position.

The annual salary was set to increase to from 211,000 euro to 292,000 euro, which was widely criticised.

Mr Watt said he will forgo the salary hike until the economy “begins to recover and unemployment falls”.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed the appointment in a statement following Cabinet approval.

I don’t think it is appropriate to take such an increase in pay given the current difficult economic conditions the country faces. Robert Watt

He said: “I am pleased that Robert is taking on this really important role in the Department of Health.

“The Department continues to work through the challenge of Covid-19, is leading on the vaccination programme and the implementation of Slaintecare.

“Robert brings a wealth of experience to this role and I looking forward to working with him in the time ahead.”

Mr Watt said: “I was delighted to be asked to take on the role of interim secretary general in the Department of Health earlier this year.

“An open TLAC (Top Level Appointments Committee) competition was held and I am pleased to be asked to take on this role on a permanent basis following the Government meeting today.

“The proposed salary for this role is higher than my current salary. I don’t think it is appropriate to take such an increase in pay given the current difficult economic conditions the country faces.

“It had always been my intention that, if I were to be appointed to this role, I would waive this increase until the economy begins to recover and unemployment falls.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in the Department of Health on the many challenges we face.”

PA Media