Review to be carried into Scouting Ireland’s governance

Another review into Scouting Ireland’s governance and safeguarding arrangements is set to take place, the Minister for Children has confirmed.

Brigid McManus, former secretary general of the Department of Education and Skills, has been asked to carry out the assessment of Scouting Ireland’s operations.

The department said it is a follow-up from Jillian van Turnhout’s governance review, which was published in June 2018.

The report made a number of recommendations for Scouting Ireland to address deficits in Scouting Ireland.

It followed an earlier report which found evidence of alleged child abuse victims in the organisation.

The department said that, following Ms van Turnhout’s report, Scouting Ireland has provided regular information to Katherine Zappone on the progress it has made in implementing the recommendations.

The organisation’s most recent written progress report was given in October 2019.

The Minister said in December that Scouting Ireland told her it had implemented all recommendations in full.

The Minister said she has asked Ms McManus to carry out the independent review on the organisation’s current position, with an aim to have it completed by next month.

The review will examine whether the recommendations of the report have been “fully and satisfactorily” implemented and will take account of any relevant developments.

Ms McManus is currently a board member of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) and chairs the Board’s Governance and Nominations Committee.

Last year, the government said it would consider a statutory inquiry into allegations of historical sexual abuse at the organisation.

It followed an RTE Investigates programme which revealed that former scouts alleged they were abused, while members of the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland and the Scouting Association of Ireland expressed concerns that Scouting Ireland had been allowed to carry out its own review of the complaints.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has also called for a statutory, independent and transparent inquiry into the allegations.

