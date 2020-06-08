Retailers in call to fast track NI reopening plan

Retailers have urged the Northern Ireland Executive to fast track the reopening of businesses in border areas.

The Republic relaxed restrictions on many shops on Monday.

Colm Shannon, chief executive of Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade, said members have invested significantly in measures to protect the safety of staff and customers.

He said: “Following the recent decision by the Irish Government to open retail stores on Monday, retail in shopping centres on Monday 15 and hotels, pubs and restaurants from Monday 29, retailers and hospitality businesses, particularly those in border areas, are at a competitive disadvantage.

“At a time when many businesses are struggling we can’t afford to lose more business to the south, through unfair competition.”

He said retailers were at the very heart of their towns and cities, employing local people, and would not put their communities at risk.

“With the right safety measures in place, now is the time for retail to open again and give our high streets an opportunity to recover,” he said.

Hotels will be able to reopen from July 20 if the virus remains under control, Stormont ministers have said.

Mr Shannon issued a joint statement along with chambers of commerce from Belfast, Londonderry and the North Coast and said the hotel and hospitality sector needed the opportunity to open earlier.

“July is the peak season and if the southern hospitality sector is allowed to trade from the June 29, our hotels, restaurants, pubs and B&Bs will suffer further losses,” he said.

“Many families will have to stay at home for their holidays this summer and our hospitality sector needs the opportunity to compete for this staycation business.”

He said ministers should allow the retail and hospitality industry to trade on an equal basis with other businesses on the island.

“The time is right for the Executive to accelerate the opening of our retail and hospitality sectors,” he said.

PA Media