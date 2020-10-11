Renowned artwork to go on display at Dublin gallery

Irish art lovers will be able to view top international names such as Banksy, Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst (Conor McCabe Photography/PA)

Works by some of the world’s most renowned contemporary artists are set to go on permanent display for the first time in the Irish capital.

Banksy, Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst are among the artists whose work visitors will be able to enjoy with the opening of a dedicated contemporary gallery in central Dublin.

Gormleys Contemporary will also feature works by other international stars such as Grayson Perry, Ian Davenport, Roy Liechtenstein and Keith Haring.

Managing director Oliver Gormley said he wants to provide a permanent place for the viewing and purchasing of world class art.

He said artworks are still increasing in value despite the financial chaos associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

“The contemporary art market comprising artists such as Banksy, Warhol, Hirst and others is very strong with Warhol’s pieces, for example, increasing in value by an average of 5-10% per year over the last 30 years,” he said.

“Banksy’s work is a superb investment. As an example, we sold a signed Girl With A Balloon for 160,000 euro in 2017, and one from the same edition sold at auction this month for 477,000 euro.

“Similarly, we sold an unsigned Flying Copper in the same year for 8,600 euro and one from the same edition reached 82,300 euro at auction last week – increasing by almost 900%.

“Like commodities such as gold, the market for high-end contemporary art has increased in value during the current crisis.”

The gallery is also opening a permanent sculpture garden featuring 30 pieces including top artists such as Patrick O’Reilly, Bob Quinn, Ian Pollock, Anthony Scott, Eamonn Ceannt and Sandra Bell.

Mr Gormley added: “I am fascinated by the emotional connection between art and how people view it.

“The thing I love about it is that you can be standing talking to a millionaire or a pauper looking at a piece of art and have the same conversation.”

The exhibition can be found above Gormleys Fine Art on South Frederick Street.

