Relaxations announced by the Irish premier Micheal Martin

A sign in the window of Bar Rua in Dublin’s city centre. (Brian Lawless/PA)

These are the changes of Covid restrictions which Irish premier Micheal Martin announced on Friday evening.

From 6am on January 22, the following restrictions will be removed:

– Guidance in relation to household visiting

– Early closing time for hospitality and events

– Capacity restrictions for outdoor events, including sporting fixtures

– Capacity restrictions for indoor events, including weddings.

– Restrictions on nightclubs

– Requirements to have a valid Digital Covid Certificate to enter various premises will be removed.

From January 24, a return to physical attendance in workplaces can commence on a phased basis appropriate to each sector.

A number of public health measures will remain in place until February 28:

– Requirements for mask wearing in all settings where currently regulated for

– Protective measures in schools and early learning and care facilities.