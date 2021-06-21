Reform of rape trial process urgently needed, DRCC says

Reform of the operation of rape trials in Ireland is “urgently” needed to ensure the rights of all those involved are recognised, a new study presented by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre shows.

There is still “much work to do” to deliver best practice in the investigation, prosecution and trial of sexual offences in the country, the report exploring the realities of rape trials found.

Delay was cited as the biggest concern in the trial process, with many cases taking years and having a significant impact on both complainant and accused.

Pre-trial hearings were suggested as a way to help case management.

A broad lack of understanding of sexual consent was also found to be impacting rape trials.

Both lawyers and accompaniment workers felt the wider social understanding of consent was “central” and that the legal reform was only part of overall reform work needed.

Some accompaniment workers noted that younger people had a better understanding of consent, implying education initiatives including media/social media campaigns on consent have an impact, and suggesting awareness initiatives targeted at other age groups are required.

It points clearly to the need for a dedicated reporting system which would go beyond media and headline reports but would report on the totality of cases DRCC chief executive Noeleen Blackwell

The report also highlighted the need to reform areas like legal advice and representation for complainants, the focus on complainant’s other sexual experience, the use of their counselling records and the level of knowledge that juries have on consent in rape trials.

The research was conducted by legal academic Dr Susan Leahy of University of Limerick in partnership with the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

Noeline Blackwell, chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, said the study adds considerably to the understanding of the reality of sexual offence trials.

“It points clearly to the need for a dedicated reporting system which would go beyond media and headline reports but would report on the totality of cases,” Ms Blackwell said.

“The report shows that reform of the system is urgent and essential if the rights of all those involved are to be recognised.”

Dr Leahy sought to uncover the process of rape trials by obtaining the views of certain key stakeholders involved in such trials including legal professionals and court accompaniment workers.

It also sought to help fill a gap caused by the lack of empirical data on the practical operation of current sexual offence trials.

Report author Dr Susan Leahy said she was very grateful to the legal professionals and court accompaniment workers who gave their time to participate in the study.

“Their views offer an invaluable insight in to the practical operation of the laws and procedures relating to Irish rape trials,” she said.

“Developing our knowledge of how the current law is operating in practice is vital in order to understand whether recent reforms are achieving their intended objectives and to identify outstanding issues which need to be addressed within the system.”