Rapid Covid tests could let people ‘take control’ of their health, report says

Self-administered Covid-19 antigen testing could allow people to “take control over their own health”, a Government report has found.

The long-awaited report into rapid antigen testing has recommended its use on a trial basis in schools, colleges, workplaces and sporting organisations.

Launching the report on Thursday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he fully supported the introduction of rapid testing as an “additional tool” in the fight against Covid-19.

Delighted to be joined by @profmaryhorgan and Professor Mark Ferguson to launch the report on Rapid Antigen Testing. We will move forward with these tests in Ireland to complement what we do in our fight against Covid pic.twitter.com/ihCaBvcqwH — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 1, 2021

Mr Donnelly said: “This is a fast-developing and exciting field.

“New and improved rapid test systems are emerging all the time and I firmly support the introduction of rapid testing as an additional tool in our collective effort against Covid-19.”

The report recommends that Ireland should deploy the tests and “provide good self-administration instructions, training and reading (e.g. through bar code or smart phone), allowing people to take control over their health.”

The report was compiled by the Rapid Testing Group, chaired by Professor Mark Ferguson, director general of Science Foundation Ireland and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government.

Government party leaders were briefed on the report’s findings and key recommendations this week, before its publication on Thursday.

Appearing on RTE’s Prime Time on Wednesday night, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government intends to “expand antigen testing quite significantly” in schools, colleges and workplaces.

Until now, the Government has largely relied on the use of PCR testing, which it considers more reliable than antigen testing.

But the report found: “The evidence base for deployment of rapid tests designed for use in asymptomatic populations is growing as are the numbers and types of commercially available rapid tests.

“It is important that Ireland is positioned to take advantage of these developments.”

It recommends establishing an “agile rapid testing knowledge group” that would produce training videos which can be easily shared to create a national standard for rapid testing, which can develop over time.

It adds: “This in turn will facilitate employers, sports clubs, universities etc to establish their own effective and efficient rapid testing programmes.

“In parallel, the HSE should focus initially on assisting in the establishment of rapid testing in healthcare settings, schools and in other areas of the public sector.”

Testing could start by training and testing in school and then progress to self-testing at home for the child and the entire household. Rapid Testing Group report

Pilot schemes should also be run in prisons, homeless shelters and direct provision centres, the report said.

It also advocated repeated rapid testing of essential workers “who travel into the country”.

It calls for the HSE and the Department of Education to “immediately establish” a series of pilot studies in primary and secondary schools.

“Such testing could start by training and testing in school and then progress to self-testing at home for the child and the entire household,” the report says.

These in-school pilot schemes should be done “at pace” so that “widespread rapid testing could be deployed in all schools by September 2021”.

It says a strategy of rapid testing could be deployed before major state examinations such as the Junior Certificate or Leaving Certificate.

PA Media