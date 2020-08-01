| 14.2°C Dublin

Rain and thunder forecast for Bank Holiday weekend

Temperatures are forecast to pick up from Tuesday.

A woman walks in St Stephen&rsquo;s Green on a rainy summer&rsquo;s day in Dublin&rsquo;s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

A woman walks in St Stephen’s Green on a rainy summer’s day in Dublin’s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Aine McMahon, PA

Heavy downpours and unseasonable temperatures are forecast for the August Bank holiday weekend.

Forecaster Met Eireann said there will be sunny spells and isolated showers on Saturday morning with heavier thundery showers becoming widespread throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures of between 16 to 19C are forecast but it will feel colder due to breezes coming in from the west of Ireland.

Saturday night will see scattered showers early but dry, clear spells will develop overnight.

Sunday, will start mainly dry with sunny spells but scattered showers in the west and northwest of the country will become widespread through the afternoon occasionally turning heavy.

Temperatures of between 15 to 18C are forecast and there will be moderate, westerly winds sweeping across the country.

Most areas will stay dry on Monday with sunny spells during the morning, turning increasingly cloudy as the day goes on, while a few light showers are possible in the north and west.

However, temperatures are set to pick up from Tuesday with dry sunny spells forecast.

PA Media