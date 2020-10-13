Quotes from Budget 2021

The contents of Budget 2021 were met with a mixture of praise, criticism and scepticism.

Here are some of the quotes from ministers and TDs across the political spectrum.

– Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance

“We have faced numerous difficulties since independence, but never one like Covid-19, an invisible enemy that has caused great suffering, and disrupted so much of what is central to our wellbeing.”

– Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform,

“The essential task of Minister Donohoe and I today is to give our people hope. Hope based on realism. Hope based on a plan. Hope backed up with a commitment to invest a record amount of public resources to support our economy and our society.”

– Ged Nash, Labour

“We were told there would be no cuts, but austerity is back for those who can least afford to carry it.”

– Paul Murphy, Rise member and TD

“This budget fails to learn the lessons from Covid and provide long-term investment in public services.”

– Richard Boyd Barrett, Solidarity – People Before Profit

“ICU investment is still nowhere near what the HSE said was needed pre-pandemic.”

– Pearse Doherty, Sinn Fein

“Despite all the fine words, you couldn’t find it in yourselves to deliver pay equality for our frontline workers, our nurses, our teachers and other public sector workers.”

– Mairead Farrell, Sinn Fein

“Even working in tandem, these two old beasts of Irish politics have shown they do not have the vision, ambition or the drive to rebuild the new Ireland we badly need.”

– Jennifer Whitmore, Social Democrats

“Budget 2021 is not the systemic change we need to see to end child poverty.”

