Queues for vaccines as walk-in centres operate across Ireland

Long queues have formed at walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres that are operating over the bank holiday weekend in Ireland.

The centres are open to anyone aged 16 and over who has yet to receive a first dose.

Run by the HSE, they have opened in a range of locations across the country and those attending will receive a Pfizer jab.

No appointment is necessary but people wishing to get vaccinated will need to produce photo ID and their Personal Public Service (PPS) number.

Walk in Vaccination Centres all across the country are off to a great start this weekend. City West is flying it, with over 800 people vaccinated in the first 1.5 hours. Smaller centres equally reporting a good turnout. A great response by the Irish people. @HSELive pic.twitter.com/QpfgDXZHBz — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 31, 2021

Chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid hailed the uptake.

He said 800 people were vaccinated at the City West in Dublin within 90 minutes of the centre opening on Saturday morning.

Mr Reid said Ireland was on the “final countdown” to protection from Covid-19.

“Walk in Vaccination Centres all across the country are off to a great start this weekend,” he tweeted.

“City West is flying it, with over 800 people vaccinated in the first 1.5 hours.

“Smaller centres equally reporting a good turnout. A great response by the Irish people.

“After just 7 months of the vaccination programme we’re on the final countdown to protect ourselves & to rebuild.”

Great to see the walk-in #Covid19 vaccine clinics up and running - and the positive uptake already.https://t.co/5CBXrv2Y51 pic.twitter.com/szOhDz5i67 — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 31, 2021

Taoiseach Micheal Martin tweeted: “Great to see the walk-in #Covid19 vaccine clinics up and running – and the positive uptake already.”

Ireland’s vaccine programme has accelerated significantly in recent months with more than 5.8 million administered to date.

In excess of 86% of eligible people have received one dose with more than 71% fully vaccinated.

Health officials have said children aged 12-16 should be offered a vaccination in August.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said the “incredible uptake” is leading Ireland to a “turning point in the pandemic”.