Pupils with special needs set to return to classrooms from next week

Schools for pupils with special needs may reopen next week as part of plans for a phased return to the classroom, the Education Minister has said.

Pupils with physical and intellectual disabilities may also be back in the classroom from January 21.

The move comes following a series of meetings between Education Minister Norma Foley, Special Needs Minister Josepha Madigan and trade union representatives this week.

Ms Foley said trade unions shared her objective to work together so that children with special educational needs, who find it very hard to engage with remote or online learning, receive some face-to-face education in schools before a full reopening of schools was possible.

Statement from Ministers Foley and Madigan on planning for return of in-person learning at primary levelhttps://t.co/4SICisN1X4 — education.ie (@Education_Ire) January 14, 2021

In a statement she said: “We are working together towards a phased return for children in special schools and a return to school for those in special classes in primary schools, and children with significant additional needs in mainstream classes, beginning on January 21.”

Ms Foley added: “I very much hope that we can work together to set out a pathway for the return of all children at all levels of schooling at the start of February, subject of course to Government and public health consideration of what constitutes the safe movement of people at that point.”

Her comments come as the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said that the Leaving Certificate should go ahead as planned in June, despite calls for the exams to be axed this year.

In a statement, the TUI said the “highly trusted, externally-marked” Leaving Certificate must take place in 2021”.

“We welcome the stated commitment of the Minister for Education last week in this regard and we will continue to fully engage with the other stakeholders on all arising matters,” it said.

The TUI added its experience of calculated grades last year had left the union in “no doubt” that the customary state examinations are “more reliable and enjoy significantly greater trust” among the public at large and, critically, among students and teachers.

PA Media