Pupils may not attend school for full day when they return in August – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said while schools will return in August, it does not mean every student will attend for the full day.

Speaking at a post-cabinet briefing on Friday, he said reopening schools will not be a “no-risk” scenario but it should be “low risk” in terms of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It is the intention of government to reopen our primary and secondary schools at the end of August at the normal time when the academic year begins.

“It may not be possible for every student to return for the full day, every day, but that is the point we are trying to get to. It may be necessary to phase in the reopening of schools but our objective is to open them as fully and as soon as possible provided the virus does not make a comeback.”

He said they will be looking at research from around the world about the effect reopening schools has on the spread of coronavirus.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it is the Government's intention to open primary and secondary schools at the end of August.



“We know that it is not a no-risk scenario but is a low-risk scenario to open schools, and we are learning very much from other countries who have reopened schools partially already.”

Mr Varadkar said in terms of speeding up the reopening of the country, the government will continue to tread carefully.

“I have to caution that … if we do that, we have to do that based on data and us being sure that it is safe to do so. We only eased restrictions on May 18 and if for some reason that has caused the virus to start spreading rapidly again then we won’t know the effects of that until next week.

“Making any decision today about accelerating the reopening of the country would be premature and risky. It is only something we can consider next Friday when we have data to see if the restrictions eased have caused the virus to propagate again.

“I think the worse thing we can do is to reopen businesses and then two or three weeks later have to close them again.

“I would rather have a slow and steady plan rather than accelerate it unsafely and end up having to lockdown again.

“Nothing would do more damage to economic confidence and national morale if we told people it was safe to reopen then a few weeks later tell them it is not.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed workers returning for maternity and paternity leave will be able to avail of the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

Due to an anomaly, women who are returning from unpaid maternity leave and were not on their company’s payroll in January and February are unable to access the subsidy.

Mr Donohoe said the change will be legislated for later in the year but it will now be administered and backdated to March 26 when the scheme was introduced.

“The government is making this important change because we want to ensure that citizens are not denied access to the scheme because of their personal circumstances.”

Mr Varadkar also said the current deal with private hospitals will not be extended beyond the end of June.

The Government agreed to take over private hospitals in March due to an expected surge in coronavirus cases but Mr Varadkar said it did not happen.

It will instead seek to negotiate a new deal which will allow full access to these hospitals in case a second wave of Covid-19 occurs.

He said: “We very much stand over the decision to take control of private hospitals – it was the right thing to do and we have made some good use of them since then, but certainly nothing approaching the level of use we thought we might have required back in March.”

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland rose to 1,639 on Thursday after a further nine deaths were announced.

There were 46 new confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland also announced on Thursday, taking the total to 24,841 since the outbreak began.

