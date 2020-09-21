Publicans open their doors for the first time in six months

Thousands of publicans opened their premises for the first time in six months on Monday, marking the next step in reopening hospitality services.

Pubs not serving food, except in Dublin, were given the green light to open their doors in recent weeks.

The so-called wet pubs have been closed since March amid concerns over social distancing, in what is the longest closure of pubs in Europe.

Licensed premises that serve food were allowed to reopen their doors on June 29.

Ann Cunningham is glad to be back in business (Niall Carson/PA)

Ann Cunningham is glad to be back in business (Niall Carson/PA)

Pubs have to enforce strict guidelines, including mandatory table service, while alcohol can only be served to 11.30pm.

The guidelines encourage a reduction of seating within premises and two-metre social distancing between tables.

This can be reduced to one metre if additional infection control steps are introduced.

However, customers will be limited to a 105-minute stay in premises where the one-metre measure is in operation.

Despite these restrictions, many customers were happy to see the shutters come up on their local pub.

Tim Byrne had his first pint in Ann’s Place in Athy, Co Kildare on Monday afternoon.

Unfortunately our stools are still up on the counter as Dublin goes into lockdown for the next 3 weeks. We would however like to wish our colleagues throughout the rest of the country the very best as they reopen their pubs after 6 months of closure. @VFIpubs @LVADublinPubs pic.twitter.com/hEudJcqvkP — The Temple Bar Pub (@TheTempleBarPub) September 21, 2020

He said the closure of pubs has been “hell”.

“I missed the pint terribly. I usually came in for the racing and a couple of pints,” he said.

“I’ve no worries about Covid – I know it’s out there and it’s part of life.

“I think the majority of people have missed the pubs because for people our age, what else do you do? Or if you’re off on a Saturday and Sunday you can go and get a couple of pints and enjoy yourself, that’s what life is all about.

“At the moment there is no enjoyment out there.”

Regular Tim Doyle said he has “missed the craic” while having pints and backing horses.

“I haven’t been able to watch it (horse racing) at home,” he said. “I’ve no worries about Covid. I’m not sure if it’s safe or not but you have to live your life when Covid is out there, you have to live your life.”

Publican Ann Cunningham, who has owned Ann’s Place for almost 21 years, said it has been a “desperate” time.

I missed the pint terribly Tim Byrne

“It’s been hard financially as we have been left in the heap, we got nothing except the rates and the start up grant and that was only pittance,” she said.

“People were asking me on the street when we was I reopening again and wishing me the best.

“I have the sanitisers out and a one-way-in and one-way-out system and I won’t be serving at the counter. I’ve plenty of room and that’s it.

“If I get (customers) in what I’m supposed to get in I will be happy. We will give it a try, several months without your customers is a long time and people change.

“Some people might not come back to the pub – they might keep drinking at home.

“You have to be cautious about everything so I only order for a week’s supply each time.”

