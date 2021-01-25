Public warned about coronavirus vaccine scams

Most of the scams are carried out by phone or text (Yui Mok/PA)

The public are being warned about a series of fake text messages and calls about Covid-19 vaccinations in recent days.

A number of people have been contacted by individuals purporting to be from the Health Service Executive (HSE) to try and get their personal information.

Gardai, the Department of Health and the HSE issued a joint warning about the potential scams around the Covid-19 vaccine.

Gardai said that some people have received fraudulent text messages and calls regarding the vaccination.

An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na & @HSELive are advising members of the public to be aware of potential scams relating to the Covid-19 vaccine



The HSE will never text you to ask for personal details



Your local GP will contact you regarding vaccinations



Advise here: https://t.co/JRha90Dm21 pic.twitter.com/bp5qj8S7FS — Garda Info (@gardainfo) January 25, 2021

The text messages have made requests for people to confirm private and sensitive information such as PPS number, date of birth and address.

Other people have received phone calls requesting they make an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine jab at a random hospital.

In most cases, the person receiving the call will say they are not in a position to travel to the hospital.

Gardai said this allows the caller to get further personal details, while some individuals might confirm that they live alone or reveal their home address.

The caller will then offer to come to their residence to administer a vaccine.

The HSE said it will never text or call individuals requesting personal information and it will never request payment for a Covid-19 test or vaccine.

A spokesman for the HSE said that local GPs will be the first point of contact about vaccination or Covid-19 testing.

We would ask that members of the public make contact with any vulnerable friends or family to make them aware of these calls and text messages HSE

The Covid-19 vaccine is free and it is not available privately.

“We would ask that members of the public make contact with any vulnerable friends or family to make them aware of these calls and text messages,” the HSE said in a statement.

“Never disclose private information over phone or via text message.

“Do not give out your PPS number to anyone who makes unsolicited contact with you whether by phone or email. The HSE will never call or text you and ask for your PPS number.”

The HSE also said it will never call to request a home address, nor request a payment for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The public have been urged to never give away personal data or disclose who they may live with or if they live alone, and to hang up if they receive a call.

Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information has been asked to report the matter to gardai.

PA Media