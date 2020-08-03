Public urged to support not blame in the ongoing fight against coronavirus

The public have been urged to support and not blame others in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn made the call as 46 new Covid-19 infections were reported in Ireland.

No new deaths with the virus were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team, leaving the national total at 1,763.

However the latest cases have brought the Irish total number of infections to 26,208.

Of these new cases, 32 have been described as close contacts of a confirmed case, while five cases have been identified as community transmission.

Some 27 are men and 19 are women, while 85% are under 45 years of age.

Fifteen cases are located in Kildare, eight in Laois, seven in Clare, five in Offaly and the remaining 11 are spread across nine other counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn urged the public to encourage each other to sustain efforts to contain the virus.

“People of all ages will occasionally slip up as they learn to live safely with this virus,” he said.

“We should not seek to attribute blame, but rather continue to encourage one another to build on and sustain the great efforts that we have all made to date.

“We continue to urge everyone to observe the safe behaviours that we recommend, such as physical distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.

“NPHET continues to monitor the evolving situation very closely and will meet tomorrow.”

PA Media