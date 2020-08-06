Public urged to ‘stall’ spike in coronavirus cases

The public has been urged to “stall” the current spike in Covid-19 cases as it emerged the number of suspected cases in ICU doubled over the last week.

Liz Canavan, of the Department of the Taoiseach, called for people to follow the public health advice as the number of clusters and outbreaks in communities continues to climb.

On Thursday the number of ICU patients suspected of having of Covid-19 increased to 14 compared to three cases at the beginning of the month.

Ms Canavan said the decision by Government not to proceed with the final phase next week was “not taken lightly” but added that the number of cases have shifted from the trajectory in recent weeks.

Expand Close Liz Canavan (Brian Lawless/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liz Canavan (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We have had more cases every day, more cases nationally overall, we’ve increasing number of cases in vulnerable groups, we have outbreaks in a number of workplace settings, more young people are getting the disease and there is a shift in the location of the majority of cases from Dublin to other counties,” she warned.

“As the number of clusters increases, there is a much increased chance that the disease will begin to seed more generally in the community again.

“This is the biggest risk.

“Now is not the time to relax our efforts.

“The most important thing we can do is continue to defend ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”

She urged the public to keep their social contacts to a minimum.

While many employees have returned to work, it emerged that over three billion euro has been spent on Pandemic Unemployment Payments since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Expand Close Social distancing in the parade ring before the Clinton Higgins Chartered Accountants Handicap at Naas Racecourse, Co Kildare, (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Social distancing in the parade ring before the Clinton Higgins Chartered Accountants Handicap at Naas Racecourse, Co Kildare, (PA)

Around 8,300 people closed their PUP claims last week because they returned to work.

“Since the reopening, approximately 280,600 people have closed their claims after returning to work,” Ms Canavan added.

Meanwhile, 45,372 businesses have applied for the re-start grant, with 35,544 applications approved.

It amounts to a total of more than 146.7 million being paid in grant assistance from the government.

On Wednesday no further deaths with coronavirus were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team, leaving the national total at 1,763.

However, 50 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were notified, bringing the total number of Irish infections to 26,303.

Of these new cases, 81% are aged under 45, and 42 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

PA Media