Public urged to maintain ‘national effort’ in fight against Covid-19

The public have been urged to maintain the “national effort” to supress Covid-19 ahead of the remaining restrictions being lifted next month.

On October 22, the remaining pandemic measures – including social distancing, mask wearing in private indoor settings and limits on gatherings – will be removed.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the public to remain vigilant as the country moves into the next phase of the pandemic.

He said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen Irish people make extraordinary efforts to drive down incidence of Covid-19 by following the public health advice.

“More recently, the response to Ireland’s vaccination programme has been heartening, and now just under 91% of the population aged 16 years and older are fully protected through vaccination.

“Our collective efforts have protected thousands of people from experiencing the worst outcomes from Covid-19.

“As more of the activities we enjoy become available to us this week, it is important that we continue this national effort to break the chains of transmission of Covid-19.

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 1,453* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 300 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.



There has been a total of 5,249 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) September 29, 2021

“Vaccination remains our best means of protection and, if vaccination is available to you, then I strongly encourage you to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces.

“If you display symptoms of Covid-19 like cough, fever, fatigue, headache, or sore throat – isolate and contact your GP who will advise if you need to arrange a test.”

On Wednesday, there were another 1,453 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

There are 300 patients in hospital with the disease, with 60 in intensive care.

There were 40 newly notified deaths in the week to Wednesday, bringing the total number in Ireland to 5,249.